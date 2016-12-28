Throughout the year, the City of Irving Capital Improvement Program, Parks and Recreation, Transportation, and Water Utilities departments work tirelessly to keep parks manicured, infrastructure up-to-date and streets safe for residents. Oftentimes, the routine maintenance is overlooked, but a new year brings a fresh perspective. With that in mind, Irving residents are encouraged to keep an eye out for construction and improvement projects.
What Is In Store for 2017?
Drainage
- Neighborhood Drainage Projects
- State Highway 183 Drainage Improvements
- Brockbank Channel Phases 1 and 2
- Embassy Channel
- Upper Delaware Channel
Facilities
- Completion of Fire Station No. 12
- Completion of Fire Training Academy (in conjunction with the City of Grand Prairie)
- Design and development of Irving Museum and Heritage Center
Parks
- Campion Trail MacArthur Boulevard Extension
- Community Development Block Grant Funded Projects
- Senter Park Improvements
- Sunrise Park Trail Replacements
- Neighborhood Park Improvements
- Park Security Lighting
- Repairs related to flood events of 2015 and 2016
- Bird’s Fort Trail Park River Bank
- Sam Houston Park Trail
- Twin Wells Golf Course Improvements
Streets
- Construction of Las Colinas Boulevard, Fuller Drive to Riverside Drive
- Design of State Highway 161 Corridor – Hard Rock Road and W. Pioneer Drive
- Neighborhood Street and Sidewalk Reconstruction
Traffic
- Citywide Traffic Signal Upgrades
- Communication System Upgrade
- Pedestrian Signal Upgrade
- Citywide Traffic Street Name Sign Program Upgrade
Water Utilities
- Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Network
- Annual Water and Wastewater Main Replacements
- Betsy Lane Inceptor
- Lake Chapman Improvements
- Pipeline South Sulphur River Crossing Dredging Project
- Pipeline Replacement at Hunt County Road 4301
- Pump Station Electrical Improvements
- Pump Station Pump No. 4 Rehabilitation
- Lower Delaware Creek Inceptor
- Northgate Pump Station Electrical Improvement
- Perry Elevated Tank
- Royal Ridge Elevated Storage Tank and North Supply Line
- Urban Center Sewer Storage Pump Station
Investing in Irving’s Future
Irving has officially launched its Road to the Future, $100 Million in 5 Years program, which will include road reconstruction and rehabilitation across the entire city.
Resident surveys have consistently shown that road maintenance and improvement is the highest ranked priority throughout the city. In response, the current Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) incorporates the proposed Long-Term Financial Plan recommendation to dedicate revenues equivalent to one cent of the property tax rate to street projects. In addition, the growth in taxable values has created additional capacity to issue bonds. With this in mind, city staff continues to develop plans to achieve the goal of investing $100 million in street improvements over five years. The Fiscal Year (FY) 2016-17 CIP plan includes $1.1 million in pay-as-you-go capital funding for street rehabilitation. This will increase to $2.2 million in FY 2017-18 and also will allow for the capacity to sell an additional $22.5 million in debt for street reconstruction and rehabilitation.
For more information, including the Road to the Future presentation, visit CityofIrving.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2800.