Housing Security

Irving Housing and Utility Assistance Program (EHAP)

Through funds from Dallas County under the Coronavirus Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the City of Irving is now offering emergency rental, mortgage and utilities assistance for eligible residents.

The city has partnered with Catholic Charities of Dallas to provide financial relief. Beginning Aug. 1, Catholic Charities will accept applications on a first-come, first-served basis.

In order to qualify, City of Irving residents must:

Have lived in the City of Irving since March 1, 2020.

Have been directly financially impacted by COVID-19: loss of job/income; furlough; reduction in hours/pay; increased COVID-19 household expenses related to healthcare or childcare.

Have a total household income between 80 percent and 120 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI).

Not received other CARES Act housing assistance at the same time from another agency, such as Dallas County or another nonprofit entity.

Household Size Program Lower Limit - 80% AMI Program Upper Limit - 120% AMI 1 person $48,300 $72,408 2 persons $55,200 $82,752 3 persons $62,100 $93,096 4 persons $68,950 $103,440 5 persons $74,500 $111,715 6 persons $80,000 $119,990 7 persons $85,500 $128,266 8 persons $91,050 $136,541

Residents must provide the following documentation in order to complete an application:

Personal identification: government ID, passport, driver’s license or green card.

Proof of residency and occupancy: current lease agreement or mortgage statement.

Proof of COVID-19 financial impact: letter from employer certifying job loss, furlough or reduction in hours/pay; copy of unemployment benefits; paycheck stubs;or bank statements.

Copies of past-due bills: ledger statement from landlord; mortgage statement; gas, electricity or internet bills.

Complete the application online or call the help line at (214) 257-0674, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Overview and Frequently Asked Questions | Preguntas Frequentes

Download the Flier | En Español