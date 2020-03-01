Housing Security
Irving Housing and Utility Assistance Program (EHAP)
Through funds from Dallas County under the Coronavirus Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the City of Irving is now offering emergency rental, mortgage and utilities assistance for eligible residents.
The city has partnered with Catholic Charities of Dallas to provide financial relief. Beginning Aug. 1, Catholic Charities will accept applications on a first-come, first-served basis.
In order to qualify, City of Irving residents must:
- Have lived in the City of Irving since March 1, 2020.
- Have been directly financially impacted by COVID-19: loss of job/income; furlough; reduction in hours/pay; increased COVID-19 household expenses related to healthcare or childcare.
- Have a total household income between 80 percent and 120 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI).
- Not received other CARES Act housing assistance at the same time from another agency, such as Dallas County or another nonprofit entity.
|Household Size
|Program Lower Limit - 80% AMI
|Program Upper Limit - 120% AMI
1 person
$48,300
$72,408
2 persons
$55,200
$82,752
3 persons
$62,100
$93,096
4 persons
$68,950
$103,440
5 persons
$74,500
$111,715
6 persons
$80,000
$119,990
7 persons
$85,500
$128,266
8 persons
$91,050
$136,541
Residents must provide the following documentation in order to complete an application:
- Personal identification: government ID, passport, driver’s license or green card.
- Proof of residency and occupancy: current lease agreement or mortgage statement.
- Proof of COVID-19 financial impact: letter from employer certifying job loss, furlough or reduction in hours/pay; copy of unemployment benefits; paycheck stubs;or bank statements.
- Copies of past-due bills: ledger statement from landlord; mortgage statement; gas, electricity or internet bills.
Complete the application online or call the help line at (214) 257-0674, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Overview and Frequently Asked Questions | Preguntas Frequentes
Dallas County Reopens Emergency Housing Assistance Program
Irving residents are eligible to receive short-term emergency housing assistance from Dallas County to pay rent, mortgage or utilities. The assistance is the form of a grant, and no repayment is needed. Payments are made directly to the landlord, mortgage company or utility provider.
Deadline to apply for the Emergency Housing Assistant Program (EHAP) is 4 p.m. Aug. 20. Assistance for EHAP is eligibility-based and will be processed through a lottery system.
Residents are urged to complete the online prescreening application to determine eligibility. View the English application | Ver la versión en español
See the details on the program at the Dallas County website.
Rental, Mortgage and Homelessness Assistance from the City of Irving
Are you a City of Irving resident in danger of eviction or foreclosure due to COVID-19? You may be eligible for assistance from the city.
Visit Irving's Community Development and Housing website for eligibility requirements and more details.
Rental Assistance
- Crisis Ministries: (972) 254-0973
- Salvation Army: (972) 438-6552
- Irving Cares: (972) 721-9181
- St. Vincent de Paul Society: (972) 879-5115
- Texas Department of State Health Services: 211, Option 6
Landlord/Tenant Issues
- Dallas County Tenant Hotline: (833) 743-0072 or (214) 653-6563; Email Tenanthotline@dallascounty.org
- Housing Crisis Center: (214) 828-9623
- Texas Tenants Union: (214) 823-2733
Additional Resources
- Texas Apartment Association (TAA) | COVID-19 Resources for Renters: Also, FAQs and other resources from TAA.
- Apartment Association of Greater Dallas (AAGD) COVID19 Response: AAGD report of recommendations to landlords and rental management companies, Frequently Asked Questions and social services resources addressing the needs of renters.
- Asociacion de Apartamentos del Area de Dallas en Respuesta al COVID-19
- Crisis Ministries: (972) 254-0973
- Level Pathways (for homeless students): (972) 887-3344
- Brighter Tomorrows (domestic violence shelter): (972) 262-8383
- Family Gateway (family homeless shelter): (214) 823-4500