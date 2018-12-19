News Flash

City of Irving News

Posted on: December 19, 2018

Company Infers Affiliation with City of Irving

City Hall, Irving, Texas

City staff has become aware a construction company is using the City of Irving logo to promote an Irving Storm Damage Recovery and Relief Program. A letter appearing to be printed on City of Irving letterhead was distributed to several residents. City staff would like residents to be aware the City of Irving has no affiliation with the company or the program.

The City of Irving logo is a registered trademark. Private companies cannot use the logo in relation to any program, promotion or event that is not sanctioned by the City of Irving.

If at any time a resident is suspicious of a company claiming to work for or have an affiliation with the city, call (972) 721-2600.


Facebook Twitter Email

Other News in City of Irving News

Happy Holidays

City Holiday: No Trash Collection

Posted on: December 14, 2018
Cenennial-Park-Holiday-Lights

Light Up the Holidays at Centennial Park

Posted on: November 27, 2018
null

Stay ‘CyberSafe’ While Shopping Online

Posted on: December 14, 2018
Damage to the Brockbank Channel structure from heavy rains in late September 2018.

City Makes Emergency Repairs on Brockbank Channel after Heavy Fall Rain Storms

Posted on: December 16, 2018
2017-12-weather

Winter Weather Preparedness

Posted on: December 17, 2018
Hand holding hose with shut-off nozzle in use.

Cooler Temperatures Call for Less Irrigation

Posted on: December 12, 2018
Architectural rendering of the Main Street Plaza, showing the interior path and seating.

Main Street Plaza Project Construction Begins

Posted on: December 7, 2018
State-of-the-City-2019

2019 State of the City Featuring Mayor Stopfer

Posted on: December 10, 2018
Irving 360-degrees Civic Academy logo

Irving 360° Civic Academy Offers Backstage Perspective on City Operations

Posted on: December 10, 2018
Filling a water glass from the faucet.

City of Irving Warns of Possible Scam

Posted on: December 5, 2018
Joggers and cyclists enjoy Campion Trail in Sam Houston Park after it reopened in early March.

Campion Trail, Park Closures Due to Flooding

Posted on: December 6, 2018