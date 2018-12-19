City staff has become aware a construction company is using the City of Irving logo to promote an Irving Storm Damage Recovery and Relief Program. A letter appearing to be printed on City of Irving letterhead was distributed to several residents. City staff would like residents to be aware the City of Irving has no affiliation with the company or the program.
The City of Irving logo is a registered trademark. Private companies cannot use the logo in relation to any program, promotion or event that is not sanctioned by the City of Irving.
If at any time a resident is suspicious of a company claiming to work for or have an affiliation with the city, call (972) 721-2600.