Help Name Irving’s New Mascots

  2. Let’s play the name game, Irving style!

    Irving now has seven wood-carved statues that will serve as mascots. The city already had three statues. The Texas Chainsaw Carver and Irving resident Rob Banda gifted Irving Parks and Recreation four new ones.

    The carvings need names. Choose one name for each carving from the choices below and take a look at where they’re on display. Voting ends March 15.

    See photos of the new carvings at https://CityofIrving.org/gallery.aspx?AID=51.

  4. Armadillo – Mountain Creek Preserve

  5. Owls (two) – Heritage Senior Center

  7. Cardinal – Lee Recreation Center

  8. Raccoon – Mountain Creek Preserve

  10. Eagle – Parks and Recreation offices at City Hall

  11. Squirrel – Mountain Creek Preserve

  13. Hawk – Lone Star Trail entrance at Mountain Creek Preserve

