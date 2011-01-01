Let’s play the name game, Irving style!<br><br> Irving now has seven wood-carved statues that will serve as mascots. The city already had three statues. The Texas Chainsaw Carver and Irving resident Rob Banda gifted Irving Parks and Recreation four new ones.<br><br> The carvings need names. Choose one name for each carving from the choices below and take a look at where they’re on display. Voting ends March 15.<br><br> See photos of the new carvings at <a href="/gallery.aspx?AID=51">https://CityofIrving.org/gallery.aspx?AID=51</a>.

Let’s play the name game, Irving style!



Irving now has seven wood-carved statues that will serve as mascots. The city already had three statues. The Texas Chainsaw Carver and Irving resident Rob Banda gifted Irving Parks and Recreation four new ones.



The carvings need names. Choose one name for each carving from the choices below and take a look at where they’re on display. Voting ends March 15.



See photos of the new carvings at https://CityofIrving.org/gallery.aspx?AID=51.